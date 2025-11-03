Cincinnati hosts Lehigh in season opener

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Lehigh in the season opener.

Cincinnati finished 15-14 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats shot 36.9% from the field and 26.3% from 3-point range last season.

Lehigh went 27-7 overall with a 10-6 record on the road a season ago. The Mountain Hawks averaged 14.4 assists per game on 23.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.