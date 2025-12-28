Cincinnati hosts Lipscomb following Asman's 21-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb visits Cincinnati after Grant Asman scored 21 points in Lipscomb's 123-60 victory against the Blue Mountain (MS) Toppers.

The Bearcats are 7-1 in home games. Cincinnati is sixth in the Big 12 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Baba averaging 2.4.

The Bisons have gone 2-5 away from home. Lipscomb is fourth in the ASUN with 33.8 rebounds per game led by Asman averaging 6.2.

Cincinnati averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Lipscomb allows. Lipscomb averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cincinnati gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 13.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Asman is averaging 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.