Cincinnati hosts Toronto in Eastern Conference action

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -150, Toronto FC +368, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Toronto take the pitch in Eastern Conference action.

Cincinnati finished 18-11-5 overall and 8-8-3 at home last season. Cincinnati averaged 1.7 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Toronto put together an 11-19-4 record overall in 2024 while finishing 4-9-4 in road games. Toronto averaged 1.2 goals on 4.0 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Gerardo Valenzuela (injured), Luca Orellano (injured), Sergio Santos (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Matt Miazga (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

Toronto: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.