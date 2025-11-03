Cincinnati hosts Western Carolina to tip off season

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -21.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati starts the season at home against Western Carolina.

Cincinnati went 19-16 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bearcats gave up 66.2 points per game while committing 14.3 fouls last season.

Western Carolina went 4-15 in SoCon play and 1-14 on the road a season ago. The Catamounts shot 39.4% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

