Cincinnati in action against Cleveland after Gray's strong outing

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Cincinnati looks to follow up a dominant performance by Wednesday starter Sonny Gray

Cincinnati Reds (14-15, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (17-13, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Wade Miley (3-2, 2.67 ERA, .96 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (2-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -144, Reds +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Sonny Gray. Gray went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts against Chicago.

The Indians are 7-6 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has slugged .396 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a .626 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Reds are 4-8 on the road. Cincinnati has hit 43 home runs this season, second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the club with nine, averaging one every 12 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-3. Shane Bieber earned his second victory and Roberto Perez went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Cleveland. Wade Miley took his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 29 hits and has 18 RBIs.

Jesse Winker is second on the Reds with six home runs and is batting .359.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 8-2, .226 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Reds: 5-5, .214 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Castellanos: (back), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Shogo Akiyama: (hamstring), Joey Votto: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

