Cincinnati knocks off Montreal 3-0 to claim second seed in Eastern Conference

Evander, who collected his 15th assist on Hagglund's netter, set a career high with his 18th goal in his first season with the Crew for a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute. Hagglund picked up his first assist this season on the score.

Brenner used a pass from Gerardo Valenzuela to cap the scoring in the 88th minute. It was the fourth goal in six appearances this season for Brenner. Valenzuela's assist was his first of the campaign and his fourth in 55 career appearances.

Celentano finished with three saves to earn his 10th clean sheet in 30 starts this season for Cincinnati. It was Celentano's 35th career shutout in 157 starts — all with his current club.

Rookie Thomas Gillier, 21, saved four shots for Montreal (6-18-10) in his eighth career start.

Cincinnati beat Montreal 3-1 on the road earlier this season.

Cincinnati notched its second 20-win season. The club finished 20-5-9 in 2023.

___

