Cincinnati never threatened in blowout win over Detroit Mercy

CINCINNATI (AP) — CJ Fredrick scored 14 points, John Newman III scored 13 points and Cincinnati gashed Detroit Mercy 93-61 on Friday night.

The Bearcats (2-0) unloaded on Detroit Mercy (0-2) with a 60-point first half, shooting 23 for 37 (62.2%) including 13 for 21 (61.9%) from 3-point range. Four starters and four reserves entered the scoring column as Cincinnati built a 60-27 lead.

Cincinnati's reserves, Edgerrin “Jizzle” James, Simas Lukosius, Josh Reed and Dan Skillings Jr. made 11 field goals between them, compared to the 10-field goals made by Detroit Mercy's starters.

James finished with 13 points, Day Day Thomas and Skillings 11 and Lukosius 10.

Cincinnati shot 35 for 71 (49.3%) including 16 for 34 (47.1%) from 3. The only shooting blemish for the Bearcats occurred at the foul line where they went 7 for 15 (46.7%).

Jayden Stone scored 25 points, Edoardo Del Cadia scored 13 points and Donovann Toatley scored 11 for the Titans.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati hosts Eastern Washington on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball