Cincinnati opens AAC defense with 31-21 win over Tulsa

Deneric Prince scored on 8- and 2-yard runs for Tulsa, the second score cutting the lead to 24-21 but Bryant's 2-yard toss to Josh Whyte on fourth down made it 31-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati notched its 17th straight win over an AAC team, dating to 2019 and took an 18-17-2 series lead.

Tulsa had a chance to cut the lead in the fourth quarter after Jaise Oliver's interception at the Bearcats 21 with under seven minutes remaining. But despite two personal foul penalties and a pass interference call on Cincinnati, Tulsa was halted at the 1.

Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who came in as the nation's leader in tackles for loss with 11, added 2.5 more as part of his 10 tackles.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Credit: Dave Crenshaw Credit: Dave Crenshaw

Credit: Dave Crenshaw Credit: Dave Crenshaw

Credit: Dave Crenshaw Credit: Dave Crenshaw

Credit: Dave Crenshaw Credit: Dave Crenshaw

Credit: Dave Crenshaw Credit: Dave Crenshaw

Credit: Dave Crenshaw Credit: Dave Crenshaw

Credit: Dave Crenshaw Credit: Dave Crenshaw

Credit: Dave Crenshaw Credit: Dave Crenshaw