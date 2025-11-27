Cincinnati plays Alabama A&M

The Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Community School of Naples in Naples, Florida
news
By The Associated Press
7 hours ago
X

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-4) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (2-4)

Naples, Florida; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays Alabama A&M in Naples, Florida.

The Bearcats are 2-4 in non-conference play. Cincinnati has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cincinnati scores 81.0 points, 17.2 more per game than the 63.8 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M's 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Cincinnati has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bearcats. Reagan Jackson is averaging 14.8 points.

Maori Davenport is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Coriah Beck is averaging 11.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
McCrabb: Area couple thankful for wife’s survival, son’s birth
2
Holiday in the City to pack in seasonal cheer over five weeks
3
DeWine fixes Ohio property tax glitch, preserving Homestead relief for...
4
Butler County man on the run after cutting ankle monitor is found
5
Middies fans expected to be ‘loud and proud’ for playoff game