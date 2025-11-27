BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays Alabama A&M in Naples, Florida.

The Bearcats are 2-4 in non-conference play. Cincinnati has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cincinnati scores 81.0 points, 17.2 more per game than the 63.8 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M's 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Cincinnati has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Perry is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bearcats. Reagan Jackson is averaging 14.8 points.

Maori Davenport is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Coriah Beck is averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.