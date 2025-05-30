Cincinnati plays D.C. United in conference action

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -202, DC United +480, Draw +337; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: D.C. United faces Cincinnati in Eastern Conference action.

Cincinnati is 6-4-2 in conference play. Kevin Denkey leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with nine. Cincinnati has scored 24 goals.

United is 1-6-5 in conference matchups. United is 3-0-2 when it scores two goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Cincinnati won the last game 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denkey has nine goals for Cincinnati. Gerardo Valenzuela has four goals over the last 10 games.

Christian Benteke has scored six goals for United. Aaron Herrera has two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 6-2-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

United: 2-5-3, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Yuya Kubo (injured).

United: Lukas MacNaughton (injured), Dominique Badji (injured), Randall Leal (injured), Christian Benteke (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.