Cincinnati puts home win streak on the line against Baylor

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts Baylor aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bearcats are 11-4 on their home court. Cincinnati scores 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Bears have gone 8-8 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor leads the Big 12 with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 3.8.

Cincinnati scores 71.7 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 70.3 Baylor allows. Baylor scores 13.6 more points per game (78.5) than Cincinnati gives up (64.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jizzle James is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 10.7 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Omier is scoring 15.8 points per game with 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 16.3 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.