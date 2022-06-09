Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks play in game 4 of series

Cincinnati is 12-16 in home games and 20-36 overall. The Reds are 11-25 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Arizona has a 27-31 record overall and a 13-15 record on the road. The Diamondbacks are 17-9 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Farmer has 13 doubles, five home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .266 for the Reds. Brandon Drury is 12-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte ranks seventh on the Diamondbacks with a .268 batting average, and has 20 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI. Josh Rojas is 9-for-34 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .280 batting average, 5.17 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: day-to-day (lower back), Brandon Drury: day-to-day (achilles), Mike Moustakas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Vladimir Gutierrez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Diamondbacks: Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Humberto Castellanos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.