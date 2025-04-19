Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles meet in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (2-1, 0.98 ERA, 0.58 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Orioles: Brandon Young (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds meet the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore is 8-11 overall and 4-5 in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .399 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Cincinnati is 10-10 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Reds have gone 4-2 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adley Rutschman has two doubles and three home runs for the Orioles. Ryan O'Hearn is 9-for-31 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has four home runs, seven walks and 21 RBI while hitting .241 for the Reds. Jose Trevino is 11-for-28 with four doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .185 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by five runs

Reds: 7-3, .227 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (lat), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colton Cowser: 10-Day IL (thumb), Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chayce McDermott: 15-Day IL (lat), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (knee), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (oblique), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.