Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs meet in game 4 of series

The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, leading the series 2-1
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Chicago Cubs (72-64, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (71-67, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.62 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 106 strikeouts); Reds: Carson Spiers (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -130, Reds +110; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the Chicago Cubs with a 2-1 series lead.

Cincinnati has a 33-35 record in home games and a 71-67 record overall. The Reds have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .409.

Chicago has a 72-64 record overall and a 35-33 record in road games. Cubs hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the eighth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Reds are up 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .270 batting average, and has 31 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 72 RBI. Christian Encarnacion-Strand is 10-for-36 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ian Happ has 28 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 13-for-42 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Brandon Williamson: 10-Day IL (covid), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (toe), Fernando Cruz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ben Lively: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Hunter Greene: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (oblique), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Springfield man admits guilt in Haitian hate crimes
2
Bond raised for driver accused in fatal Northwestern school bus crash
3
FirstEnergy customers feel scammed out of money, again, in aftermath of...
4
Memorial to students in Northwestern bus crash removed
5
New Carlisle moves forward with more than 600 proposed new houses
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top