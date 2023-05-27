X

Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs play in game 2 of series

news
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (22-29, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-28, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brandon Williamson (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (0-3, 7.76 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -169, Reds +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs leading the series 1-0.

Chicago is 22-28 overall and 13-13 in home games. The Cubs have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .420.

Cincinnati has a 22-29 record overall and an 8-15 record in road games. The Reds are 18-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with six home runs while slugging .478. Matt McLain is 13-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 4-6, .275 batting average, 4.45 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Teenager shot in arm in apparent shootout at Springfield park
2
Champaign County woman sentenced to more than 8 years in prison for...
3
Kroger eases digital coupon rules, helping seniors who struggle with...
4
Ohio Homeowners Relief Act: Area legislators work to lower proposed...
5
Retired Middletown K9 officer who served for decades has died
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top