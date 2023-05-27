Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs play in game 2 of series

Chicago is 22-28 overall and 13-13 in home games. The Cubs have the 10th-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .420.

Cincinnati has a 22-29 record overall and an 8-15 record in road games. The Reds are 18-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-36 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with six home runs while slugging .478. Matt McLain is 13-for-40 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .218 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Reds: 4-6, .275 batting average, 4.45 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.