Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Slade Cecconi (0-0); Reds: Brent Suter (1-0, 2.08 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -125, Reds +106; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Cincinnati has an 11-12 record in home games and a 22-24 record overall. The Reds have gone 16-8 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Cleveland is 11-11 on the road and 25-19 overall. The Guardians have a 13-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has six doubles and eight home runs while hitting .257 for the Reds. Matt McLain is 9 for 36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Manzardo ranks second on the Guardians with 16 extra base hits (four doubles, two triples and 10 home runs). Jose Ramirez is 14 for 36 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.79 ERA, outscored by five runs

Guardians: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (calf), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Spiers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 10-Day IL (back), Samuel Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (forearm), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Edward Lively: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.