Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins play in game 4 of series

The Cincinnati Reds play the Miami Marlins with a 2-1 series lead
news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
X

Cincinnati Reds (55-59, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (43-72, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Hunter Greene (8-4, 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Marlins: Kyle Tyler (0-2, 5.27 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -198, Marlins +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds meet the Miami Marlins leading the series 2-1.

Miami is 23-36 in home games and 43-72 overall. The Marlins have a 25-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cincinnati has a 55-59 record overall and a 27-28 record on the road. The Reds are 37-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams play Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Reds are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has 12 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Marlins. Xavier Edwards is 17-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 26 doubles, seven triples and 20 home runs for the Reds. Santiago Espinal is 11-for-24 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Reds: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Nick Fortes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Braxton Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (ankle), Ryan Weathers: 60-Day IL (finger), Sixto Sanchez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (back), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Wittenberg: Group’s plan aims to preserve academics, address fiscal...
2
Toast & Berry puts a modern twist on the traditional breakfast at...
3
Ohio gun rights advocate rips police chief arrest; county fair stands...
4
Developer: Forest Fair Mall site demolition to include everything but...
5
WWII pilot killed in 1942 to be buried with honors today in Middletown
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top