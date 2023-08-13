Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

The Cincinnati Reds take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates
By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Cincinnati Reds (61-57, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Luke Weaver (2-4, 6.75 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (9-8, 4.39 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Pirates -159, Reds +135; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 52-64 record overall and a 28-31 record in home games. The Pirates are 39-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cincinnati is 61-57 overall and 32-26 on the road. The Reds have a 23-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Pirates lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 23 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Pirates. Ke'Bryan Hayes is 9-for-32 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt McLain has 21 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 40 RBI for the Reds. Joey Votto is 9-for-32 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .235 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Reds: 2-8, .235 batting average, 6.85 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dauri Moreta: 15-Day IL (back), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Christian Encarnacion-Strand: day-to-day (hand), Alex Young: day-to-day (back), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (toe), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (heel), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (foot), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

