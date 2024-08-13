Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Erick Fedde (8-5, 3.28 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (8-4, 2.90 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Reds -132, Cardinals +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals, leading the series 1-0.

Cincinnati is 29-31 at home and 58-61 overall. The Reds have a 32-50 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

St. Louis is 60-59 overall and 29-32 on the road. The Cardinals are 44-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 41 RBI for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 10-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson ranks second on the Cardinals with 35 extra base hits (15 doubles and 20 home runs). Masyn Winn is 10-for-41 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (teres), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (teres major), Nick Martini: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (back), Mike Siani: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lance Lynn: 15-Day IL (knee), Steven Matz: 60-Day IL (back), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.