Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Frankie Montas (3-5, 4.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (3-3, 5.23 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -129, Reds +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds meet the St. Louis Cardinals leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis has gone 22-17 at home and 41-39 overall. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .379.

Cincinnati has an 18-20 record in road games and a 38-43 record overall. The Reds have a 20-36 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Friday's game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masyn Winn leads the Cardinals with a .288 batting average, and has 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 20 walks and 27 RBI. Brendan Donovan is 17-for-40 with three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 15 doubles, four triples and 14 home runs for the Reds. Jonathan India is 17-for-36 with eight doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .265 batting average, 4.58 ERA, even run differential

Reds: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.30 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cardinals: Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Reds: Emilio Pagan: 60-Day IL (lat), Jake Fraley: day-to-day (leg), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Christian Encarnacion-Strand: 60-Day IL (hand), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.