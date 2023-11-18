Cincinnati Reds decline to offer Nick Senzel a contract for next season

BreakingNews
The Cincinnati Reds have cut ties with Nick Senzel, declining to offer their former first-rounder a contract for next season
CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds cut ties with Nick Senzel on Friday, declining to offer their former first-round draft pick a contract for next season.

Senzel became one of Cincinnati's top prospects when he was selected by the Reds with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft. But his career has been stalled by a series of injuries.

Senzel, who played college ball at the University of Tennessee, hit .236 with a career-best 13 homers in 104 games this year. He has seen most of his big league action in center field, but he also can play second base, third base and the corner outfield spots.

The 28-year-old Senzel is a .239 hitter with 33 homers and 125 RBIs in 377 major league appearances.

Cincinnati also non-tendered pitchers Derek Law and Reiver Sanmartin. Law went 4-6 with a 3.60 ERA and two saves in 54 games this year. Sanmartin finished with a 1-0 record and a 7.07 ERA in 14 major league appearances in 2023.

