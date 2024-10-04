Cincinnati Reds hire Terry Francona as manager a year after he left Cleveland

The Reds announced the hire Friday. Francona has agreed to a three-year contract through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028, the team said in a statement.

Francona, who won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox, is replacing David Bell, fired by the Reds last month in the final days of his sixth season. Bell went 409-456 during his tenure.

Francona, who turns 66 in April, played as an outfielder for Cincinnati in 1987. He hit .227 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 102 games.

He said he was excited to join a club with Cincinnati's history and tradition.

"I can't wait to start meeting and interacting with these good young players of ours,” Francona said in a statement.

Bob Castellini, the Reds' principal owner and managing partner, said he was proud to welcome Francona to the team.

"Terry’s proven track record speaks for itself. He is an outstanding manager who will lead our club forward,” Castellini said.

It’s easy to see the appeal of the situation for both Francona and Cincinnati. The Reds went 77-85 this year, but they have one of the game’s most dynamic players in Elly De La Cruz and a potentially deep rotation fronted by Hunter Greene.

Francona helped All-Star third baseman José Ramírez become one of baseball's best all-around players in Cleveland, and he should have no problem commanding the attention of Cincinnati's young roster.

Francona's hiring was met with some mixed feelings in Cleveland with some fans disappointed he would join the club's in-state rival.

First-year Guardians manager Stephen Vogt, who replaced Francona, is excited he's back in the game.

“Tito is obviously somebody I’ve looked up to,” Vogt said before the Guardians worked out ahead of Game 1 of the AL Division Series. “He’s helped me tremendously this year. We want the best people working in baseball, and Tito is definitely one of them. Sure-fire Hall of Famer.

“When the best people are in the game, the game is a better place, so I’m really excited for Tito.”

After leaving the Guardians, Francona, a three-time AL Manager of the Year, spent time at his new home in Arizona and mostly kept a low profile other than attending basketball games at his alma mater in Tucson. He returned to Cleveland briefly during the summer to help launch a new restaurant in which he has an ownership stake.

Francona has a 1,950-1,672 record in 23 years as a big league manager with Philadelphia (1997-2000), the Red Sox (2004-2011) and Guardians (2013-2023).

He was slowed by serious medical issues in his final years in Cleveland but stayed clear of calling his departure a retirement.

“I never was real concerned about the word retire,” he said last year. “I guess when you say retire, it’s like, well, you’re going home and not doing anything. Don’t feel that way either. We’ll figure something out that makes sense."

He found that something on the other side of Ohio.

With 1,950 wins, he’s 13th on the career list, sandwiched by Casey Stengel (1,905) and Leo Durocher (2,008), two other colorful managers who like Francona endeared themselves to fans and players.

Francona’s rise as one of the game’s best managers was somewhat unexpected.

Things didn’t go particularly well for him in Philadelphia, where he had four straight losing seasons, got constantly booed in a demanding, sports-crazed city and had the tires on his car slashed on fan appreciation day.

He was an unlikely choice for Boston’s job, but he immediately claimed legendary status by winning the World Series in his first season.

The Red Sox overcame a 3-0 deficit in the AL Championship Series and swept St. Louis to end an 86-year championship drought and exorcise the “Curse of the Bambino,” a perceived hex on the team after Babe Ruth was sold to the rival New York Yankees.

When his tenure in Boston ended in 2011 amid some controversy, Francona took a year off and worked in broadcasting before going to Cleveland, where his dad, Tito, spent six seasons and he himself played 62 games in 1988.

Francona took Cleveland to the playoffs seven times in his 11 seasons and won 921 games. The Guardians, then known as the Indians, made it to the World Series in 2016, only to lose to the Chicago Cubs in a seven-game series.

Known as Tito, Francona became popular in Cleveland with his quick wit and affable personality. He rode a scooter from his downtown apartment to the ballpark each day, often waving to fans along his short route.

Francona could have taken jobs elsewhere but felt a deep connection with Cleveland's organization after his dad played for the Indians in the late 1950s and early '60s. He was forced to take two lengthy leaves of absence with Cleveland in 2020 while dealing with heart and gastrointestinal issues.

For his final game with the Guardians on Sept. 27 last season, the club handed out "Thank you Tito" T-shirts to fans at Progressive Field and the Guardians sent him out in style with a 4-3 win — over the Reds.

Afterward, Francona said he needed a break.

“I just think the timing is good,” he said. “I’m just kind of beat up physically, and it’s hard to do this job right or the way I want to do it. I don’t want to shortchange anybody. I don’t want to overstay my welcome.” ___

