Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday

Cincinnati has a 19-29 record at home and a 35-58 record overall. The Reds have an 8-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 22-25 in road games and 51-45 overall. The Cardinals have a 24-10 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday's game is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury leads the Reds with a .271 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 25 walks and 54 RBI. Donovan Solano is 13-for-32 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 28 doubles and 22 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 11-for-40 with five doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by three runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (clavicle), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (covid), Ross Detwiler: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Cessa: 15-Day IL (back), Aramis Garcia: 10-Day IL (finger), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Art Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Aristides Aquino: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Fraley: 60-Day IL (knee), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cardinals: Steven Matz: day-to-day (left knee), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (hip), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Dakota Hudson: 15-Day IL (neck), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.