Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

Cincinnati has gone 13-13 in home games and 20-28 overall. The Reds have a 16-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

St. Louis is 22-28 overall and 11-13 in road games. The Cardinals have the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play at .262.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has 14 doubles and three home runs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 11-for-40 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Gorman has nine doubles, 13 home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .297 for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 15-for-33 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Henry Ramos: 10-Day IL (hip), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), Casey Legumina: 15-Day IL (ankle), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O'Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.