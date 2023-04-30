Cincinnati showdown with Revolution ends in 1-1 draw

New England’s Dylan Borrero injured his left knee in a fall in the 15th minute and was carted off on a stretcher. That led to nine minutes of stoppage time to close out the first half.

Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic picked up his first penalty-kick save of the season, stopping a shot by Luciano Acosta midway through the first half. Cincinnati still managed to grab a 1-0 lead when Yerson Mosquera headed in a corner kick from Álvaro Barreal in the 31st minute.