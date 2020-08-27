X

Cincinnati takes 4-game slide into matchup with Milwaukee

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Cincinnati heads into the matchup against Milwaukee in a rut, losers of four straight

Cincinnati Reds (11-17, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (13-15, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 5:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cincinnati: Wade Miley (0-3, 9.72 ERA) Milwaukee: Josh Lindblom (1-1, 6.65 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Brewers are 9-9 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee's lineup has 33 home runs this season, Christian Yelich leads the club with seven homers.

The Reds are 5-9 against NL Central Division teams. Cincinnati has hit 42 home runs this season, ninth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads them with nine, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with seven home runs and has 15 RBIs.

Castellanos leads the Reds with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .588.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Justin Grimm: (hand), Ray Black: (shoulder).

Reds: Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

