Cincinnati takes on Austin in non-conference matchup

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -123, Austin FC +314, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati faces Austin in non-conference play.

Cincinnati is 4-0-1 in home games. Cincinnati is ninth in the Eastern Conference drawing 46 corner kicks, averaging 4.2 per game.

Austin is 2-3-0 in road games. Austin is 10th in the league allowing only 13 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Denkey has scored six goals for Cincinnati. Pavel Bucha has two assists over the last 10 games.

Brandon Vazquez has two goals for Austin. Myrto Uzuni has one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 6-3-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Austin: 4-5-1, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Alec Kann (injured).

Austin: Daniel Pereira (injured), Mikkel Desler (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.