Cincinnati to settle suit in death of student who called 911

A Hamilton County prosecutor did not bring criminal charges against anyone for the failed response to Plush's 911 calls, in which he warned that he feared he would die.

Two officers sent in response to Plush's first 911 call drove through parking areas around the school, but didn’t get out. Police have said they didn’t have the information needed to narrow their search.

Plush's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 against the city, two 911 center employees, two police officers and a former city official, saying they wanted to find out what went wrong and to make sure it did not happen again.

The teen’s father, Ron Plush, had taken part in City Council meetings about the city’s 911 system and police response, and the city had conducted multiple investigations into its response.