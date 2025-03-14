Cincinnati visits Charlotte FC following shutout victory

A game after shutting out Toronto 2-0, Cincinnati faces Charlotte FC
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
FC Cincinnati (2-1-0) vs. Charlotte FC (1-1-1)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC +121, FC Cincinnati +207, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Toronto 2-0, Cincinnati plays Charlotte FC.

Charlotte put together a 14-11-9 record overall during the 2024 season while finishing 10-3-5 in home matches. Charlotte scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 37.

Cincinnati finished 18-11-5 overall a season ago while going 11-5-2 on the road. Cincinnati averaged 1.7 goals on 5.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Jahlane Forbes (injured), Nimfasha Berchimas (injured), Brandon Cambridge (injured).

Cincinnati: Matt Miazga (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

