Cincinnati visits No. 1 Arizona following Bradley's 23-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona hosts Cincinnati after Jaden Bradley scored 23 points in Arizona's 84-77 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 at home. Arizona leads the Big 12 averaging 90.6 points and is shooting 52.0%.

The Bearcats are 2-3 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Arizona makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Cincinnati averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Arizona gives up.

The Wildcats and Bearcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koa Peat is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kerr Kriisa is averaging 7.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Bearcats. Baba is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 92.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.