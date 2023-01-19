Cincinnati wins 85-69 over South Florida

Nolley added nine rebounds and six assists for the Bearcats (14-6, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius scored 21 points and added seven assists. Dan Skillings Jr. finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Selton Miguel led the way for the Bulls (8-11, 1-5) with 15 points. Tyler Harris added 10 points for South Florida. In addition, Keyshawn Bryant finished with 10 points.