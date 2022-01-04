Cincinnati's Ford, Gardner departing early for NFL draft

Ford, an Alabama transfer, rushed for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, helping lead Cincinnati to its second straight American Athletic Conference title. He had 15 carries for 77 yards in the semifinal loss.

“He was a leader by example and embodied the ‘humble and hungry’ culture we have built here,” Fickell said.

"It has always been my dream to play in the NFL, and I am in this position because of everything the University of Cincinnati has given to me," Ford said in a Twitter post Monday.

Senior quarterback Desmond Ridder, who was 43-5 as a four-year starter for the Bearcats, also will be moving on and also is expected to be drafted in the early rounds.

With 24 seniors recognized before Cincinnati's last home game, Fickell will have some other sizable holes to fill on the 2022 depth chart.

