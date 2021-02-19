Cincy faces tough test vs No. 6 Houston

SUPER SENIORS: Houston's Quentin Grimes, DeJon Jarreau and Justin Gorham have collectively scored 43 percent of the team's points this season, including 41 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Keith Williams has connected on 29.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He's also made 67.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 7-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.