Cincy hosts Xavier

Xavier and Cincinnati both look to put winning streaks together

Xavier (5-0) vs. Cincinnati (1-0)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier has benefited heavily from its seniors. Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all Musketeers points this season.FREEMANTLE IS A FORCE: Freemantle has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last five games. He's also made 46.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Xavier earned a 7-point win over Cincinnati when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Xavier went 11-2 against teams outside its conference, while Cincinnati went 7-5 in such games.

