Cincy looks for home win vs Tulane

YET TO WIN: The Green Wave are 0-6 when they allow at least 68 points and 9-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 68. The Bearcats are 0-6 when allowing 74 or more points and 7-2 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Cincinnati is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Bearcats are 2-8 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tulane defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Green Wave 29th among Division I teams. The Cincinnati offense has turned the ball over on 20.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bearcats 271st, nationally).

