Cincy squares off against Lipscomb

news | 4 hours ago
Lipscomb faces Cincinnati in an early season matchup

Lipscomb (1-1) vs. Cincinnati (0-0)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati goes up against Lipscomb in an early season matchup. Lipscomb fell short in a 68-66 game at Tulane on Sunday. Cincinnati went 20-10 last year and finished second in the AAC.

STEPPING UP: .FEATHERY FERGUSON: Through two games, Romeao Ferguson has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb went 3-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 11 games, the Bisons gave up 73.5 points per game while scoring 66.5 per matchup. Cincinnati went 7-5 in non-conference play, averaging 73.9 points and allowing 69.2 per game in the process.

