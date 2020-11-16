City plans to pay $1M to family of woman killed by officer

Castleberry was killed Aug. 23, 2018.

Mitchell’s attorneys have argued that their client acted with reasonable force because Castleberry, a sex worker, allegedly stabbed him and attempted to choke him when he revealed he was an undercover officer. Court documents said Mitchell fired at Castleberry when she attempted to escape from the back seat of an undercover police vehicle, which had safety locks that prevented her exit.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said that Castleberry did not believe Mitchell was an officer because he did not have a badge or radio.

Last year, the city of Columbus also agreed to pay porn actress Stormy Daniels $450,000 to settle a lawsuit over her arrest at a strip club in 2018, part of fallout traced to the city’s vice unit of which Mitchell was a member. The vice unit was disbanded in March 2019.