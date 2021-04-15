X

Civale expected to start for Indians at White Sox

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians

Cleveland Indians (6-5) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-6)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (2-0, 2.46 ERA) White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-0, .00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -142, Indians +122; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

The White Sox went 25-15 in division play in 2020. Chicago averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 6 total triples last season.

The Indians went 23-17 in division games in 2020. Cleveland averaged 7.4 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 5 total triples last season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (illness), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Dylan Cease: (health protocols), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (leg), Adam Engel: (right hamstring), Tim Anderson: (hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (right wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.