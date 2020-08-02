Civale, Indians to face Clippard, Twins

The Twins went 50-26 in division play in 2019. Minnesota pitchers struck out 9.0 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.18.

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland hit .250 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 286 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Minnesota leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Indians: Tyler Naquin: (toe), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.