Civale scheduled to start for Cleveland against Chicago

news | 41 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Cubs are expected to send Adbert Alzolay to the mound Monday and the Indians plan to give Aaron Civale the start

Cleveland Indians (39-30, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (40-32, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-5, 4.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -144, Indians +125; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians head to face the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Cubs are 25-12 on their home turf. Chicago has hit 97 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Javier Baez leads them with 16, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Indians are 19-17 on the road. Cleveland has slugged .391 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .545.

The Indians won the last meeting 2-1. James Karinchak earned his first victory and Amed Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Cleveland. Keegan Thompson registered his first loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 16 home runs and has 45 RBIs.

Cesar Hernandez is second on the Indians with 22 extra base hits and 28 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .158 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Indians: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Jose Ramirez: (foot), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger), Austin Hedges: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

