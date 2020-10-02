Civil rights group plans protest over Supreme Court nominee

The Poor People’s Campaign said Friday that it plans to hold caravan protests on Monday at the offices of North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis over Sen. Mitch McConnell’s rush to push through Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and his refusal to take up a relief package during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Carolina protests are scheduled for Raleigh, Charlotte and Hendersonville. Other caravans are planned in California, West Virginia, South Carolina, Maine, Ohio, Kentucky, Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma, a spokeswoman for the group said.