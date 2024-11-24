CJ Hines scores 24 as Alabama State fends off Lamar 77-75

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — CJ Hines had 24 points to help Alabama State fend off Lamar 77-75 in the Akron Basketball Classic on Saturday night.

Hines shot 8 for 15 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Hornets (3-2). TJ Madlock had 11 points and nine rebounds. Madlock made the second of two free throws with 19 seconds left for a four-point lead. Amarr Knox scored 11.