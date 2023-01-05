Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly

Toronto shot 2 for 23 in the first quarter, or 8.7%, and trailed Milwaukee 13-12 after 12 minutes. It was the worst first-quarter shooting performance by an NBA team since Feb. 27, 2015 — when the Raptors shot 1 for 19, or 5.3%, against Golden State.

The last team a team shot 8.7% in any quarter was Dec. 12, 2021, when Orlando did it in the third against the Los Angeles Lakers. The last time a team shot worse than that in any quarter was Nov. 22, 2017 when the Raptors were 1 for 16 (6.3%) against New York in the third.