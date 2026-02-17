Clark and Akron host Ohio

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Ohio after Ni'Rah Clark scored 21 points in Akron's 75-68 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Zips are 4-7 on their home court. Akron is 3-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats are 9-4 against MAC opponents. Ohio is ninth in the MAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Danni Scully averaging 1.7.

Akron is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.3% Ohio allows to opponents. Ohio averages 74.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 76.5 Akron allows.

The Zips and Bobcats match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is shooting 52.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Zips. Monique Mitchell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey Tabeling is averaging 13.3 points and 2.4 steals for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.