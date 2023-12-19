Clark, Dixon lead Duquesne over Bradley 69-67

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jimmy Clark III scored 21 points and David Dixon hit a shot with one second left to lead the Duquesne Dukes to a 69-67 victory over the Bradley Braves on Monday night.

Clark added five rebounds for the Dukes (8-2). Andrei Savrasov scored 17 points with five rebounds and four steals. Dae Dae Grant was 5 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.