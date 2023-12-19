Clark, Dixon lead Duquesne over Bradley 69-67

Jimmy Clark III scored 21 points and David Dixon hit a shot with one second left to lead the Duquesne Dukes to a 69-67 victory over the Bradley Braves
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jimmy Clark III scored 21 points and David Dixon hit a shot with one second left to lead the Duquesne Dukes to a 69-67 victory over the Bradley Braves on Monday night.

Clark added five rebounds for the Dukes (8-2). Andrei Savrasov scored 17 points with five rebounds and four steals. Dae Dae Grant was 5 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Braves (6-5) were led in scoring by Duke Deen, who finished with 15 points, four assists and three steals. Darius Hannah added 14 points and six rebounds for Bradley. In addition, Malevy Leons had 11 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

