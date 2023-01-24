Clark, No. 10 Iowa hand No. 2 Ohio State 1st loss of season

Iowa went on a 9-0 run just over one minute into the second quarter, led by Clark who scored seven of those points after notching five in the first frame, and flipped the lead 32-26.

Czinano led all scorers at halftime behind 14 points. She picked up her fourth foul of the game in the third quarter, and the Buckeyes tried for a comeback bid.

Ohio State shot 38%, its worst in five games, and 16% from 3-point range, its lowest mark of the season. Taylor Thierry scored 20 points and had nine rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: Turnovers remained an issue for the No. 2 scoring offense in the NCAA even after the Hawkeyes gave it away a season-high 20 times last time out against Michigan State in overtime Wednesday. Iowa had 17 giveaways against Ohio State’s press defense, including 11 in the second half.

Ohio State: The 19-game, season-opening win streak came to a close. The Buckeyes entered 4-0 against Top 25 opponents this season, and the challenge won’t slow as their next matchup will be with a top 10 conference foe.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Nebraska on Saturday.

Ohio State: Travels to No. 6 Indiana on Thursday.

