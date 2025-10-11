Clark scores on opening kickoff, DeShields throws 4 TDs in Kent State's 42-6 rout of UMass

DaShawn Martin, Sebastian Brown, Ardell Banks, and Terik Mulder each had scoring receptions in Kent State's highest-scoring game since Sept. 17, 2022 (a 63-10 win over Long Island University).

The Flashes outgained the Minutemen 330-271 and had four sacks. CJ Young, Jamond Mathis, and Mason Maddox each had solo sacks, and Jaire Rawlison and Darian Blachewicz combined for one more. Joel Boamah and Clinton Robinson each reeled in interceptions.

Jordan Nubin added 80 rushing yards and one touchdown on 15 carries.

UMass (0-6, 0-2) has lost ten straight games stretching back to last season, last winning 35-7 over Wagner on Oct. 26, 2024.

