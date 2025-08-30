Clark's 100-yard kickoff return ends Kent State's 21-game losing streak, 21-17 over Merrimack

Clark then fielded the ensuing kickoff a couple yards deep in the end zone and burst up the right hash marks. He bounced off a couple of players just past the 30, kept his balance and raced to the end zone.

The last win for the Golden Flashes was a 38-10 decision over Central Connecticut, three games into the 2023 season.

A pair of touchdown receptions by Cade Wolford — from C.J. Montes for 30 yards in the second quarter and from Dru DeShields covering 79 yards early in the third — staked the Golden Flashes to a 14-3 lead.

Merrimack then scored on three of four possessions. Ayden Pereira found Seth Sweitzer behind the defense for 36 yards and then hit Aveon Smith for the 2-point conversion that made it 14-14.

The Warriors covered 34 yards in 11 plays before turning the ball over on downs at the Kent State 41 with 1:42 to play.

Wolford had the two catches for 109 yards for Kent State. Merrimack's Pereira threw for 176 yards and ran for 103.

