Clark's final regular-season home game at Iowa comes with an average ticket prices of $577

There's plenty on line, especially after Clark announced on social media Thursday that this would be her final season at Iow a.

Clark already holds the women's all-time major scoring mark and surpassed Lynette Woodard's 3,649 points set when the NCAA did not administer the game. Clark is 18 points away from breaking the NCAA's all-time scoring mark, men or women, held by the late Pete Maravich at LSU with 3,667 points from 1967-70.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a listed capacity of 14,998. The school sold out of season tickets long ago and is not selling seats for the rematch with Ohio State.

As of Thursday, the cheapest ticket left, according to TickPick, cost $487. The most expensive available seat cost $2,919.

TickPick has said the average price for Sunday's game surpassed the $394 cost when Clark broke the NCAA women's major scoring mark on Feb. 15. Clark's games held the first five spots on the list, TickPick said, with the sixth-highest average price of $190 coming when South Carolina beat Alabama for coach Dawn Staley's 600th career win.

