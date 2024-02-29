Clark's final regular-season home game at Iowa comes with an average ticket prices of $577

Caitlin Clark will end her regular-season home career at Iowa in front of a crowd that paid one of the highest average ticket prices for a women's college basketball game

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
19 minutes ago
X

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark's final regular-season home game at Iowa is likely to bring one if the priciest tickets in women's college basketball history.

That's the word from TickPick.com, which said the average ticket price on the secondary market for the sixth-ranked Hawkeye's game Sunday against No. 2 Ohio State is a whopping $557, according to USA Today.

There's plenty on line, especially after Clark announced on social media Thursday that this would be her final season at Iow a.

Clark already holds the women's all-time major scoring mark and surpassed Lynette Woodard's 3,649 points set when the NCAA did not administer the game. Clark is 18 points away from breaking the NCAA's all-time scoring mark, men or women, held by the late Pete Maravich at LSU with 3,667 points from 1967-70.

Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a listed capacity of 14,998. The school sold out of season tickets long ago and is not selling seats for the rematch with Ohio State.

As of Thursday, the cheapest ticket left, according to TickPick, cost $487. The most expensive available seat cost $2,919.

TickPick has said the average price for Sunday's game surpassed the $394 cost when Clark broke the NCAA women's major scoring mark on Feb. 15. Clark's games held the first five spots on the list, TickPick said, with the sixth-highest average price of $190 coming when South Carolina beat Alabama for coach Dawn Staley's 600th career win.

___

Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

In Other News
1
WATCH: OSHP video shows devastation from EF-2 tornado in Clark, Madison...
2
Nearly 100 Clark County homes damaged by tornado, EMA reports
3
America’s only standing slave pen sits at the National Underground...
4
Barn at Young’s Jersey Dairy Christmas Tree Farm hit by severe storm
5
What people saw, heard in Clark County: Woman shields daughter, roofs...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top