Clash of styles: Columbus, Toronto face off in short series

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the teams will play in an arena with no fans and be confined at all times inside the playoff “bubble” with strict safety and testing protocols. The 24-team playoffs are being conducted in two hub cities, Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

“This is your legacy as a player, this is what you’re remembered for when your career is over — not the regular season stuff, it’s how you handle yourself in the atmosphere of playoffs,” said Columbus coach John Tortorella, who has stayed in character as the cajoling, irascible taskmaster since his players returned from the break two weeks ago.

“This is a little bit different,” he said. "There’s no fans, I’m not sure exactly how it’s all going to play out, but it’s still playoff hockey.”

GOALS IN ABUNDANCE

Toronto boasted the second-highest goal total in the NHL (237), behind only the Lightning. Four players — Tavares, Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander — had at least 59 points. Columbus' leading scorer, Pierre-Luc Dubois, had 49.

But the Maple Leafs also surrendered the seventh-most goals at 222. That, coach Sheldon Keefe said, must change if the team is going to advance.

"There's no area of our game defensively that we were satisfied with," said Keefe, promoted after Mike Babcock was fired in November. "We're not kidding ourselves here, we know that there's a lot of areas that we need to look at."

JACKETS HEALTHY AGAIN

Columbus was a hard-luck bunch when it came to injuries this season. They led the NHL with more than 400 man-games missed and were relying on rookies to help them keep up with the other playoff contenders in the Metropolitan Division when the season was halted.

Among many others, the injured included star defenseman Seth Jones, top goal-scorer Oliver Bjorkstrand, veteran forward Cam Atkinson and, at different times, both of the top goalies.

Thanks to the long break, the black-and-blue Blue Jackets are nearly at full-strength again.

SPEAKING OF GOALIES

Tortorella has yet to name a starter at goaltender for the series, but neither Joonas Korpisalo nor Elvis Merzlikins were stunning in the final scrimmages before the team left for Toronto.

Korpisalo, whose first half was good enough to get him named the NHL All-Star team before he went down with a knee injury Dec. 29, surrendered 13 goals in back-to-back scrimmages last week.

That could give the edge to Merzlikins, the Latvian who was lights out for Columbus in January in February in relief of Korpisalo.

Through 52 starts this season, Andersen was 29-13-7 with a .909 save percentage and a 2.85 goals-against average — the worst statistical performance of his career. He suffered a neck injury in February but returned to put up a 5-1-1 record with a .931 save percentage in his last seven starts before the hiatus.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman (11) adjusts his helmet at practice during NHL hockey training camp ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones, left, chases the puck in front of Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen, of Finland, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets’ body-banging, shot-blocking, harassing defensive style frustrated the offensively gifted Tampa Bay Lightning in a stunning first-round playoff sweep last year. Now, after a long break and hurried training camp, the Blue Jackets will see if they can summon that kind of intensity again in a playoff situation. This time it is the Toronto Maple Leafs, another team that relies heavily on a cadre of goal-scoring stars to make the difference. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File) Credit: Paul Vernon Credit: Paul Vernon

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) hits Calgary Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto. The Columbus Blue Jackets’ body-banging, shot-blocking, harassing defensive style frustrated the offensively gifted Tampa Bay Lightning in a stunning first-round playoff sweep last year. Now, after a long break and hurried training camp, the Blue Jackets will see if they can summon that kind of intensity again in a playoff situation. This time it is the Maple Leafs, another team that relies heavily on a cadre of goal-scoring stars to make the difference. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save as Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) looks for the rebound during the first period of an intrasquad game at NHL hockey practice in Toronto on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner, left, and Gabriel Carlsson, of Sweden, chase a loose puck during NHL hockey practice, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) battles for the puck against Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) and Maple Leafs defenseman Tyson Barrie (94) during first period intrasquad NHL hockey training camp action in Toronto on Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Columbus Blue Jackets' David Savard, center, carries the puck up ice during NHL hockey practice, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) controls the puck at practice during NHL hockey training camp ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, back, runs drills at practice during NHL hockey training camp ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Nathan Denette Credit: Nathan Denette